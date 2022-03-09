Charlie McAvoy Offers Sensible Solution To Bruins’ Late-Game Lapses

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins can overcome what ails them by consuming the best of tonics.

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy offered a potential solution to a problem that has plagued Boston recently: allowed opponents to score late in games. The problem has reared its ugly head three times in the last four games, and McAvoy believes a victory will help the Bruins overcome the troubling trend before it has time to take root.

“Just win one win,” McAvoy said at a press conference, per the Bruins’ website. “Next time we’re in the position, we’ve just got to get the job done and then you get the job done and you’re like, ‘OK, there it is.’ That’s what we did for the first 52 games when we were in a position to win. Now there’s just little outlier here that’s going on, but it’s a long season. Stuff like that happens.

“I don’t really think anyone’s worried about it here. Actually, I know no one’s worrying about it here after our meeting today and our conversation, it’s just on us to get the job done.”

The Bruins will have their chance to follow McAvoy's prescription to put things right Thursday night when they welcome the Chicago Blackhawks to TD Garden.