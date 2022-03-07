Charlie Moore Outdoors: Todd Angilly Fishes On Lake Winnipesaukee In Monday’s Episode

NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie Moore will welcome a well-versed Boston icon during Monday night’s episode of “Charlie Moore Outdoors” on NESN.

Todd Angilly, the Boston Bruins’ National Anthem singer, will join Charlie on Lake Winnipesaukee where Todd fishes for his first ever smallmouth bass.

Charlie and Todd then head to the Boat Bar where Todd makes Charlie two cocktails. Todd talks about his singing career and how he also is a bartender at the TD Garden.

Be sure to catch “Charlie Moore Outdoors” on Monday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NESN. If you can’t watch on television be sure to live stream the episode online at Watch NESN Live.

