Bucs Reportedly Still Could Trade Chris Godwin; Patriots Dream Alive?

All dreams of the Patriots somehow landing Chris Godwin seemingly died last week. However, a sliver of hope remains.

Godwin, whom Tampa Bay franchise-tagged ahead of NFL free agency, still could be traded by the salary cap-strapped Bucs, Greg Auman of The Athletic reported Wednesday. Auman did not indicate whether a trade is likely, but added that significant interest in Godwin remains despite the franchise tag and recovery from ACL surgery.

“Could the Bucs tag and trade Chris Godwin?” Auman tweeted. “They love him, but they have major cap issues, have oversigned at receiver and can do a ton of re-signing with the $19 million in cap space he takes up if they can’t sign him to a longterm deal. Strong demand for him despite knee injury.”

Tampa reportedly will sign Atlanta Falcons wideout Russel Gage on Wednesday, bolstering a receiver corps that already includes Mike Evans. In theory, the move could make Godwin expendable.

As for the Patriots, they remain in search of an impact receiver who can improve the Mac Jones-led offense. Godwin, 26, might not be ready to start the 2022 season but nevertheless is the kind of versatile receiving threat who could be a perfect fit in New England’s offense.