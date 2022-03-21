Christian Vázquez Would Love To Retire With Red Sox: ‘This Is My Team’

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Vázquez feels right at home, despite the uncertain future he faces.

The Boston Red Sox catcher told reporters Sunday he’d like to retire with the team but he also acknowledges that might not happen. Vázquez, 31, is in the last year of his contract but he’d like to pen a long-term deal with the Red Sox in order to remain with the only organization he has played for during his professional career.

“This is my team,” Vazquez said Sunday, per MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith. “This is my team. I feel like this is my home. Fifteen years here. So I would love to retire here. But if they don’t want it, they don’t want it. This is business. It’s part of the business. So let’s see what happens.”

Vazquez is open to discussing a contract extension prior to Opening Day.

“I’ve got an agent so he controls that,” Vázquez said. “We can talk about that during spring training. But I think we have a goal here to win another championship. So we can wait for that.”

Vázquez is entering his eighth season with Boston. He played a career-high 138 games and a Major League Baseball-high 1,051 1/3 innings last season and is set to handle another big workload in 2022.

His fate beyond this season is unknown, but it’s certain he’ll give his all for his “home” team and not let the uncertainty stop him from carrying out that duty.