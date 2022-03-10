Coco Gauff, Tennis Star, Speaks Out Against Florida’s Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

NESN Logo Sign In

Coco Gauff is coming of age and taking stands.

The tennis star and Florida native explained to reporters Wednesday why she opposes the bill that would prohibit students in her home state from discussing their sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms. The bill, formally titled “Parental Rights in Education” and dubbed by opponents as the “Don’t say ‘gay'” measure would apply to students in kindergarten through third grade. Gauff explained why she sides with opponents of the bill.

“I’m against it,” she said at a press conference, per Reuters. “I think these conversations are important, and for me, who has friends in the LGBTQ+ community, I couldn’t imagine not being able to talk about your identity. I feel that’s something that is normal.

“Every [LGBTQ+] person I’ve known has known that they were part of that community since they were young,” she continued. “I think it’s important that they have those conversations in school, because that is supposed to be a safe space to talk about everything.”

Although Gauff won’t turn 18 until Sunday, she already is engaging in the political process.