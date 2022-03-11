College Hockey Notebook: Harvard Bounced, But Northeastern Still Alive

NESN Logo Sign In

The opening round of the 2021-22 NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championship has come and gone, and so too has one of the local teams involved.

Harvard was bounced from the tournament Thursday after a brutal 4-0 loss to Minnesota Duluth. But the hope for a Boston-based national champion still is alive, resting on the fate of No. 3 Northeastern.

The Huskies, who earned a bye to the quarterfinal round as one of the top four teams in the tournament, are looking to avenge their 2021 championship game overtime loss and will have the perfect opportunity to do so when they meet defending champion Wisconsin on Saturday.

Wisconsin punched its ticket to a rematch with the Huskies with a 3-1 victory over Clarkson on Thursday. Daryl Watts scored the eventual winner for the Badgers.

The Huskies certainly are familiar with Watts. The Toronto native began her collegiate career at Boston College, where she won the Patty Kazmaier Memorial award as the top player in women’s college hockey during her rookie season in 2017-18. That year, she led the nation in scoring (82 points in 38 games) with 2.6 points per game, 42 goals and 10 power play goals — all national bests.

Watts had a quieter season in 2018-19 and transferred to Wisconsin ahead of the 2019-20 campaign. But the move hardly stopped her from tormenting the Huskies. Watts scored the overtime winner for the Badgers to claim the 2020-21 national title over Northeastern.

It’s safe to say there’s quite a bit of history — and even more on the line — for the upcoming quarterfinal battle, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Northeastern’s Matthews Arena.