College Hockey Notebook: Northeastern Set For Frozen Four Battle

Northeastern is one win away from a second chance.

In 2021, the Huskies fell to Wisconsin, 2-1, in overtime in the NCAA women’s hockey national championship. They already avenged that loss with a dominant victory over the Badgers in quarterfinal play Saturday, but they still have one more game before they can think about a championship.

And if last week’s contest brought some feelings of deja vu, Friday’s is sure to, as well. In order to reach the title game, the Huskies will have to get past Minnesota Duluth — the team they defeated in their 2021 Frozen Four semifinal game.

The Huskies were motivated to get past Wisconsin last week, given the Badgers caused them a load of heartbreak in 2021. But Minnesota Duluth very well may come out with that same energy, considering the Bulldogs also are looking for revenge.

It’s no surprise these two teams are facing each other again at this point of the season. Northeastern is 30-4-2, while Minnesota Duluth sits at 24-11-1. Friday’s game marks just the second-ever meeting between the two programs, and considering they are coming in back-to-back postseasons, it’s clear both are perennial women’s hockey powerhouses.

Depending on which poll you favor, however, you may have a different idea of just how close this game will be. Voters in the USCHO poll have Northeastern ranked third with 120 points, pulling in behind Ohio State (150) and Minnesota (134). Minnesota Duluth ranks eighth with 48 points.

The USA TODAY poll tells a different story, with Northeastern ranked second behind Ohio State and Minnesota Duluth pulling in third.