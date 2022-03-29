Cowboys Out Bobby Wagner Sweepstakes; At Least Two Teams Remain

NESN Logo Sign In

Longtime Seattle Seahawks star linebacker Bobby Wagner remains available on the open market and it appears one speculated suitor, the Dallas Cowboys, have concluded their pursuit on the six-time All-Pro.

Cowboys executive vice president and CEO Stephen Jones shared Tuesday that Dallas no longer is in play.

“Obviously Dan’s (Campbell) had a history with Bobby and knows him well (so) you look into it,” Jones said, per USA Today’s Jori Epstein. “He’s a great, great football player, Hall of Fame-type player. But as it turned out, it didn’t work out with us.”

Wagner, however, still has a pair of interested suitors with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens.

Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed LA’s interest in Wagner on Tuesday.

“He’s a really special guy and there’s definitely interest in him,” McVay said, per NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano.

NFL reporter Josina Anderson reported Tuesday afternoon that the Ravens are “still talking” to Wagner, as well. Anderson acknowledged that the situation remains fluid.