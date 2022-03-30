Curtis Lazar Opens Press Conference By Sending Condolences To Melnyk Family

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The NHL lost a member of its community Monday night when Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk passed away due to an undisclosed illness.

After a 6-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins center Curtis Lazar opened his postgame press conference by giving condolences to the Melnyk family.

“First off I just want to start out and send my condolences to the Melnyk family, to his wife and his daughters,” Lazar said. “I had the pleasure of crossing paths with Eugene during my time in Ottawa. He’s going to be greatly missed, he’s done a lot for hockey in Ottawa and it’s a sad day.”

Lazar played for the Senators for his first three seasons, starting in 2014.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bruins mourned the loss of Melnyk.