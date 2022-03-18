Damien Harris To Falcons? No, But Botched Tweet Had Everyone Nervous

NESN Logo Sign In

Breathe easy, New England Patriots fans — Damien Harris isn’t going anywhere.

On Thursday, the official FOX Sports NFL Twitter account announced that Harris had agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. The report cited agent Ian Greengross.

There were just three problems, however: Harris had one year left on his rookie contract, Greengross isn’t his agent and, most importantly, it’s Damien Williams who signed with the Falcons.

Oops!

Greengross chimed in before the tweet was deleted.

“Um, yeah, my client is Damien WILLIAMS,” he wrote, all-caps included. “You know, the one who ran to immortality on your network during Super Bowl LIV.”

As you might recall, Williams racked up 104 rushing yards and one touchdown to go along with 29 receiving yards and another score in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers a couple of years ago.