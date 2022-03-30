Danica Patrick Reacts To Photo On Her Birthday, Jokes About ‘Old Age’

NESN Logo Sign In

Danica Patrick spent her special day with her feet up, relatively speaking.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar star revealed to her Twitter followers Friday she’s slowing down in her “old age.” Patrick detailed her birthday schedule in a response to a “happy-birthday” tweet The Associated Press’ Jenna Fryer sent, in which she accused the 40-year-old driver of routinely packing a lot of action into a single day.

“Wishing my favorite ?? a happy birthday! I?m sure she will do a 2 hour workout, whip up an 8 course meal from scratch, record a podcast, do a photo shoot and probably develop a new wine before the day is over,” Fryer wrote in a tweet.

“? you know me so well!” Patrick responded in a tweet. “But in my old age it was a 90min hike, 90min yoga, and I?ll let a master chef do the 8 course menu for me tonight!”

Patrick last raced professionally in 2018, so the last four years should have given her the chance to slow down.

Nevertheless, how many can claim they celebrated their most-recent birthday with hikes, yoga and a multi-course meal?