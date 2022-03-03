David Ortiz Reveals Ballpark He Most Enjoyed Visiting As Player

NESN Logo Sign In

It probably isn’t too tough to guess where David Ortiz enjoyed playing most, aside from Fenway Park that is.

The Boston Red Sox legend revealed Wednesday on the premiere of ESPN’s “Papi’s Places” Yankee Stadium was his favorite ballpark to visit during his playing days. Ortiz told NFL legend Peyton Manning he particularly enjoyed ruining days and nights for New York fans who came to root against him and the Red Sox.

“Yankee Stadium,” Ortiz said when Manning asked him about his favorite MLB venue to visit, per CBS Boston. “I used to love playing there.

“The fans over there motivated me. I loved to hear them boo, and then, quiiiettt. After I do my thing, yeah.”

Ortiz didn’t specify whether he preferred the old Yankee Stadium or the new Yankee Stadium, which opened in 2009. According to Baseball-Reference.com, Ortiz slashed .316/.393/.632 with 16 home runs and 35 RBIs in 55 regular-season games at the old Yankee Stadium. He fared a bit worse at the new Yankee Stadium, slashing .224/.325/.470 with 15 home runs and 32 RBIs in 60 regular-season games. He faced the Yankees eight times in the MLB playoffs, hitting .290 with two home runs and 10 RBIs.

Perhaps it doesn’t really matter which stadium he enjoyed more, because he wanted to beat the Yankees just as badly in either venue.