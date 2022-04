NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins took care of business.

Boston defeated the New Jersey Devils in easy fashion Thursday night, scoring eight goals on their way to a dominant 8-1 victory.

Pastrnak surprisingly didn’t score a goal in this one but did record three assists in the one-sided win.

