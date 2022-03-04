David Pastrnak Joins Elite Bruins Company With Fifth 30-Goal Season

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak struggled to begin the 2021-22 NHL season but that seems to be a thing of the past.

The Bruins winger potted two goals in Boston’s 5-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Pastrnak now has 31 goals on the season, marking the fifth time he’s hit the 30-goal mark in his career. That puts him among pretty elite company in Bruins history.

Rick Middleton and Phil Esposito are tied with a franchise-high eight 30-goal seasons. Johnny Bucyk, Patrice Bergeron and Cam Neely also are on the list.

Check out all of them below:

David Pastrnak hit the 30-goal mark for the fifth time in his NHL career, joining some elite @NHLBruins company.#NHLStats: https://t.co/XKj4YAX53c pic.twitter.com/E50wJQJPo5 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 4, 2022

Pastrnak can continue to add to that total Saturday night when the Bruins wrap up their road trip against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 p.m. ET.