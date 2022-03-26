David Pastrnak Scores Goal, Records Assist In Bruins Win Over Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak was a big part of the fun Saturday afternoon.

The Boston Bruins defeated the New York Islanders 6-3 to move to 14-2-1 in their last 17 games. It was a complete team effort as they totaled over 40 shots once again in the win.

Pastrnak can’t stop scoring right now as he was able to record a goal (his fourth in two games) and an assist to give him two more points on the season.

For more on the Bruins forward’s outing, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.