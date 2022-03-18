Derek Carr Welcomes Davante Adams To Raiders With Simple Tweet After Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

If you needed any more proof about the blockbuster trade that sent Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr pretty much has confirmed the deal.

Carr sent a brief tweet Thursday night acknowledging the trade.

“Welcome home,” he tweeted, tagging Adams in the message.

While it’s a shocking deal on the surface, especially considering the Packers just re-signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Carr and Adams have quite the history. The pair played together at Fresno State before both were second-round picks in 2014.

Adams reeled in 233 passes for 3,031 yards with 38 touchdowns from Carr through two seasons together with the Bulldogs.

We’ll see if they can rekindle that chemistry in the NFL.