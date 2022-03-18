Derek Holland Joining Red Sox? Pitcher Hints At Deal With Awesome Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

Derek Holland raised eyebrows Friday with a funny tweet that many took as an indication he’s joining the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

The tweet featured a photo of his dog with a Photoshopped Red Sox hat and Boston tattoo, along with the caption: “NewProfilePic.”

MLB Trade Rumors since has confirmed that Holland agreed to a minor league contract with Boston. So, too, has MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.

Holland spent eight seasons with the Texas Rangers to begin his MLB career. The 35-year-old since has bounced around, pitching for the Chicago White Sox, San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers. His role also has evolved over time, with Holland working mostly as a reliever in recent years after serving almost exclusively as a starter with Texas from 2009 to 2016.

Holland appeared in 39 games with the Tigers last season, posting a 5.07 ERA and a 1.57 WHIP in 49 2/3 innings. The left-hander’s 3.96 FIP suggests he was the victim of some bad luck in 2021, although he’s mostly struggled since leaving the Rangers.

Arguably the best stretch of Holland’s career came from 2011 to 2013. He went 38-21 with a 3.98 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP and a 4.00 FIP in that span while averaging 31 starts and 195 innings per season.