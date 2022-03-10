Derrick White Takes Playful Jab At Marcus Smart After Win Vs. Hornets

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics continued their win streak against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, thanks in part to another stellar defensive performance.

Derrick White and Marcus Smart continue to be a lockdown backcourt duo since the trade deadline and after the contest White was asked about one key to his game — taking charges. White, for reference, took a pair of them Wednesday to go along with his 11 points, eight assists and three rebounds.

“I mean that’s kinda something I’ve done my whole life,” White said in a postgame video conference. “Just kind of standing there, being in the right position. Just take the charge. I haven’t gotten too many since I’ve been here but I got a couple today, it’s just something that I’ve done my whole life.”

“Some hurt more than others. Depends on positioning, who it is, but just be able to stand there. Take it in your chest and get the call. “

White was then asked if he had a competition going with Smart given that the Celtics veteran long has been known as a gritty player who does the same.

“I mean, what’s Smart in the league? You know that?,” White responded.

White is second in the NBA with 24 charges this season. Smart is lagging behind, tied for 14th with 11. When those statistics were revealed to White, he had a comical reaction.