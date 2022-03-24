Deshaun Watson Not Charged With Sexual Misconduct By Second Grand Jury

NESN Logo Sign In

For the second time, Deshaun Watson was not indicted by a grand jury following accusations of sexual misconduct.

Watson, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns from the Houston Texans, is the subject of lawsuits by 22 different women, all of whom accused him of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

“After careful and thorough review of the facts and evidence documented in the reports prepared by the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Police Department, as well as hearing testimony from witnesses, the Grand Jury for Brazoria County has declined to charge Deshaun Watson with any crimes. Accordingly, this matter is closed,” read a statement from Brazoria County District Attorney Tom Selleck, via ESPN’s Sarah Barshop and Jake Trotter.

A grand jury in Harris County — where Houston is — also did not indict Watson on criminal charges.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the women, said he has “been contacted by additional women … that are wanting to file suit against Deshaun Watson and believes there may be “additional women who file criminal charges,” according to the ESPN report.

While he may be off the hook legally, at least for now, the NFL still may discipline Watson. Per the ESPN report, the NFL code of conduct calls for a minimum of a six-game suspension for sexual assault violations.