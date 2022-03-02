Did China Urge Russia To Delay Ukraine Invasion Until After Olympics?

NESN Logo Sign In

What did China know about the invasion plans of Russia, and when did it know it?

Those questions come to mind after senior United States officials and one European official on Wednesday told The New York Times’ Edward Wong and Julian E. Barnes that Chinese officials urged their Russian counterparts to delay their invasion of Ukraine until after the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The report, which stems from Western intelligence services, suggest China was aware of Russia’s war plans prior to the start of the invasion.

China, however, denies the allegations.

“These claims are speculation without any basis, and are intended to blame-shift and smear China,” said Liu Pengyu, the Chinese Embassy spokesman in Washington.

The Olympics closing ceremony took place Feb. 20. Russia sent troops into a separatist-held area of Eastern Ukraine the next day. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine Feb. 24.