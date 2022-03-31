Did Matthew Judon Just Reveal Patriots Are Signing Bobby Wagner?

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (3:18 P.M. ET): Bobby Wagner reportedly is signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

The rich get richer! Lose future HOF @VonMiller and gain future HOF @Bwagz. The @Ravens made a last min push but the Reigning champs @RamsNFL were too good to pass up. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 31, 2022

ORIGINAL STORY: Did Matthew Judon finally land a New England Patriots recruit? Or is he just messing with us?

The Patriots edge rusher, who’s been sending out near-daily pitches to high-profile NFL free agents on social media, tweeted Thursday that All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner is signing with New England.

“Y’all see (Wagner) signed with the patriots?” Judon tweeted, followed by a series of emojis.

Y?all see @Bwagz sign with the patriots? ??? — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 31, 2022

Richard Sherman, Wagner’s longtime teammate with the Seattle Seahawks, did announce Wednesday that the linebacker’s free agent decision was “coming soon.”