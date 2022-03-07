Did Rick Hendrick Talk Impact Kyle Larson-Alex Bowman Finish At Pennzoil 400?

NESN Logo Sign In

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson found himself in a similar situation as last week, going down to the wire while racing another teammate in Alex Bowman in the final laps of Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Fortunately for Hendrick Motorsports, the event didn’t play out the same way as Bowman edged out Larson in a clean run. Both drivers were asked after the race if the message from Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick had anything to do with that.

Hendrick called a meeting with the team’s drivers last week after Larson got into teammate Chase Elliott with 20 laps remaining in last week’s Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway. Larson ended up winning last week’s race, but had some defending to do for the incident.

“I mean, I don’t know. I did everything that I would have done had we not had a meeting probably,” Larson said, according to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass. “I was side-drafting him (Bowman) as hard as I could. Would have never wanted to make contact with him before either. But yeah, I mean I guess it weighs on you after having been only seven days away from me getting into a teammate last week.”

Larson was asked if he would have done anything different if not going against a teammate: “Not at all.”

Kyle Larson on whether the talk Rick Hendrick had with the drivers was in his mind at all in the final laps and if he would have done anything differently if he was battling someone from another organization for the win: pic.twitter.com/cCDUEiRiqq — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 7, 2022

Bowman weighed in on it as well.