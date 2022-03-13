Did Tom Brady Fuel Retirement Narrative In Talk With Cristiano Ronaldo?

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady seemingly continues to add fuel to the fire in regards to stepping away (or not stepping away) from football, and the latest indication may have taken place Saturday to soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Allow us to put on our tinfoil hats for a minute — Ronaldo, in a video posted to Brady’s Instagram and since shared by “The Athlete Show” on Twitter, looked (and sounded) like he asked the 44-year-old quarterback if he was, in fact, done with football.

Brady then appeared to respond with a wince and a sigh, certainly not the indication of someone fully committed to hanging it up. Social media, to no surprise, has taken notice with people believing Brady is keeping the door ajar for a potential return.

(You can watch the video here.)

Sure, it may be reading between the lines a bit, but given Brady’s statements, it doesn’t stray far from what he’s said publicly before. Brady, after all, never used the word “retired” and said he maintains the “never say never” mindset.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who Brady played for the past two seasons, are owned by the Glazer family, which also owns Manchester United, depicting the quarterback’s connection to Ronaldo and the team.