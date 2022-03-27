Do Red Sox Have Best Infield In MLB Following Trevor Story Addition?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox entered spring training boasting two perennial All-Stars on the left side of the infield and two promising young talents on the right side.

With the addition of a five-tool star at second base, Boston might possess the most talented infield in Major League Baseball. The addition, of course, is former Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story.

Story has never played second base before, but is more than comfortable making the transition and will have plenty of help.

After the acquisition, let’s take a deeper dive into the Red Sox infield.

Bobby Dalbec is the biggest question mark out of the four projected starters. He also happens to be the player that could take this infield group to the next level. The other three projected starters are established veterans. Dalbec, however, has another level to reach this year with his first full season under his belt.

Dalbec improved in every major statistical category from the first half to the second. If he levels off at his second-half performance, the Red Sox would be hard to beat in the infield.

In 61 games during that span, Dalbec hit .269 with 11 doubles, 15 home runs, 42 runs batted in and held a .955 OPS. His production combined with Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and Story will round out an infield with an embarrassment of riches.