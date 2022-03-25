Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Guarantees Team Will Win World Series In 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

Our collective inner-troll obligates us to print what the Los Angeles Dodgers manager said about his team’s chances for success.

Dave Roberts on Thursday guaranteed the Dodgers will win the World Series in 2022. Roberts issued his preseason proclamation on the “Dan Patrick Show.”

“If we play a full season and there is a postseason, we are winning the World Series in 2022,” Roberts said, as seen in a video the “Dan Patrick Show” shared via Twitter. ” … we’re winning the World Series this year. Put it on record.”

After winning 106 games in the regular season, the Dodgers fell to the Atlanta Braves in six games in the National League Championship Series. Instead of standing pat, the stacked Dodgers bolstered their squad by signing All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman among other roster moves.

The Dodgers juggernaut always was going to have a target on its back heading into the 2022 campaign. Nevertheless, Roberts tattooed it there for the next seven months with his guarantee.