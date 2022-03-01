Does This Rob Gronkowski Update Hint At Bucs Tight End’s 2022 Plans?

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Gronkowski might follow his buddy Tom Brady into retirement. But the tight end’s actions so far this offseason suggest he could have more left in the tank.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that Gronkowski has been working out at Tampa Bay’s team facility twice a day.

Asked whether he expects Gronkowski to play in 2022, Arians replied: “We’ll see,” according to The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

Gronkowski, who already retired once in 2019, has yet to announce whether he plans to continue his playing career. His Buccaneers contract expires when the new NFL league year opens March 16, so he could opt to leave Tampa Bay and play elsewhere. During Super Bowl LVI week, the former New England Patriots star expressed interest in teaming up with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.

Gronkowski is coming off his best statistical season since 2017, catching 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns despite missing five games with injuries. He turns 33 in May.