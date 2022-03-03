Dolphins GM Addresses Rumored Tom Brady-Sean Payton Pursuit

NESN Logo Sign In

A recent report indicated the Miami Dolphins planned to pursue both Tom Brady and Sean Payton over the offseason.

That report might only have been half true.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier addressed the chatter Wednesday while meeting with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Grier confirmed Miami did reach out to Payton in an effort to gauge his interest about potentially coaching in the 2022 season, per the Miami Herald’s Daniel Oyefusi. The New Orleans Saints, however, apparently denied the Dolphins’ request to speak with Payton.

As for Brady, Grier claims he did not speak with the recently retired quarterback. This doesn’t eliminate the possibility that Miami tried to get in touch with the seven-time Super Bowl champion, but you probably can rule out the idea of Brady playing in South Beach next season. The same goes for fellow star quarterback Deshaun Watson, whom Grier says is no longer a trade target for the Dolphins.

While Brady probably never will throw passes for Miami, there apparently is a chance he some day could be involved with the organization. The future Hall of Famer might be in line for a Dolphins ownership stake if current owner Stephen Ross is forced to sell the franchise.