Don Sweeney Leaves Door Open For Fabian Lysell To Debut With Bruins This Season

Might Bruins fans see Fabian Lysell sporting the eight-spoked B this season?

Boston’s first-round pick of the 2021 NHL Draft has been having a stellar season in the Western Hockey League with 20 goals and 31 assists, which both lead the Vancouver Giants.

With the Bruins not adding any forward depth at the NHL trade deadline, general manager Don Sweeney kept the door open for Lysell to join the B’s in some capacity.

“After his junior season, he could join either club (Boston or Providence) to tell you the truth, as a player,” Sweeney told reporters after Monday’s deadline, per team-provided audio. “He’s trying to do everything he possibly can to put Vancouver in the best spot they’re in, and hopefully continues to have a good offensive year overall, working on his habits.

“… Hopefully they play for as long as they possibly can, and that’s where he should focus. But he’s a possibility for Providence, and here as well.”

Sweeney knows Lysell has the skillset of an NHL pro already but acknowledged he still has some development to work on.

“He has pro attributes, for sure,” Sweeney said. “The physicality and some of the things that come with gaining experience at this level, probably better served to go through a training camp environment, rookie camp and training camp, and see where he progresses. He handled himself fine during training camp this year in exhibition. He’s got skill sets and there’s nothing that stands in his way. Jumping in midstream at the end of the year is not an easy process, but from a skill standpoint and a talent standpoint, Fabian has a lot of the things that we’re excited about.”