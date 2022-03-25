Don’t Let David Pastrnak Hat Trick Distract From Erik Haula Hot Streak

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Yes, David Pastrnak scored a hat trick to lead the Bruins over the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-2, on Thursday at TD Garden. But he hardly was the only Boston player to have a great night.

Erik Haula assisted on each of Pastrnak’s goals, finishing the night with three points of his own. Even more impressive is the fact that Haula logged two assists on Sunday in a win against the Montreal Canadiens.

If you’re doing the math in your head, you’ve realized it now, too. Haula is up to five points in two games. That’s certainly not a bad way to end a six-game skid where he didn’t get on the board.

After the win, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke about what he has seen from his second-line center recently.

“When Erik’s skating, that’s when he’s at his most effective,” Cassidy said. “And between (linemates Pastrnak and Taylor Hall), you have to skate to keep up but you also have to skate to reload if plays don’t work out. … I think he’s at his best when he’s skating. Guys go through stretches where they’re feeling it. He’s feeling it.”

Haula now has 30 points on the season by way of eight goals and 22 assists. He will look to keep it going when the Bruins return to action Saturday against the New York Islanders.