Draymond Green Didn’t Think Marcus Smart Dive Into Steph Curry Was ‘Dirty’

Steve Kerry was upset with Marcus Smart. So were Golden State Warriors fans. But Draymond Green?

He was not.

Although tempers flared during Wednesday night’s game after Smart dove for a loose ball and inadvertently injured Warriors guard Steph Curry, Green was among those on Golden State’s side who didn’t take major issue with the Boston Celtics guard’s hustle play.

“I can’t call that a dirty play,” Green told reporters in a postgame news conference. “The ball is on the floor. At every level of basketball, we’re taught to dive on the floor and go after the ball. That’s what Marcus did. So I can’t call that a dirty play.

“I will say that it was probably an unnecessary dive. … So, if anything, you could say that was unnecessary, but I can’t call that a dirty play.”

Draymond on Marcus Smart's dive into Steph while chasing a loose ball:



"I can't call that a dirty play" pic.twitter.com/5xfsaxbS79 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2022

Green’s take was far different from his head coach’s. Warriors coach Steve Kerr confronted Smart about the play during the game, and afterward criticized the play as “dangerous.”