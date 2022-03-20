Ducks Offered More Money Than Bruins To Keep Hampus Lindholm In Anaheim

NESN Logo Sign In

Hampus Lindholm liked what the Bruins had to offer for his extension.

Boston agreed to an eight-year contract extension with the defenseman Sunday after it traded for Lindholm on Saturday, sending Urho Vaakanainen, John Moore and three draft picks to the Anaheim Ducks.

Lindholm checks the boxes for what the Bruins need on the blue line and will be a top-four pairing D-man when he debuts for the Bruins on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 28-year-old met with the media over Zoom on Sunday after the Bruins wrapped up practice at Warrior Ice Arena. He was asked whether Anaheim tried to extend him and keep him in a Ducks uniform.

“I got offered more money in Anaheim but it was less term,” Lindholm said. “Obviously, Boston is showing who they think of me as a player, a lot of trust. That’s something I can’t thank them enough for — to be able to sign a long-term extension with a great organization like the Bruins. I think that’s most players’ dream. I’m super stoked and excited.”

Sometimes, money doesn’t always talk.

The defense has been fine for the Bruins this season, but general manager Don Sweeney told reporters it was an area the team felt it needed to address ahead of a tough stretch to end the 2021-22 NHL season.