Embarrassing Maple Leafs Loss To Canadiens Helps Bruins In Standings

After a big victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday, the Boston Bruins got a little help from the Montreal Canadiens to boost their standing in the Atlantic Division.

The Canadiens edged the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-2, on Saturday night, despite the losers outshooting Montreal a whopping 51-17. In doing so, they prevented the Maple Leafs from earning two points in the standings and rejoining Boston in second place in the division.

Both Boston and Toronto entered Saturday with 85 points, though the Leafs had the tiebreaker having played one fewer game than the Bruins. Boston got two points with its win Saturday, while the Leafs remained with their earlier total due to the loss.

The Florida Panthers remain atop the Atlantic with 94 points, but Boston now is atop the Tampa Bay Lightning (86 points) and Maple Leafs, while the Detroit Red Wings are a distant fifth with 60 points.