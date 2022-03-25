Even David Pastrnak Has No Idea How He Scored Second Goal In Bruins-Lightning

NESN Logo Sign In

There were many left wondering just how David Pastrnak managed his second goal of the night against the Lightning to make it a 2-2 game for the Bruins, including the goal scorer himself.

Boston was down 2-1 to Tampa Bay in the second period of Thursday’s game at TD Garden before Pastrnak got the puck at a difficult angle to the right of Andrei Vasilevskik. The Bruins forward found twine on a near-impossible chance with his back turned.

Spun it on the fork ? pic.twitter.com/aQ2OR7L2ct — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 25, 2022

If you ask Pastrnak, though, he can’t give an explanation of how he scored.

“I have no clue to be honest,” he told reporters after the Bruins’ 3-2 win, per team-provided audio. “I just saw a quick replay on the jumbotron. It’s just luck. Sometimes that’s the way it goes. Obviously, a big one for us and a big one for me, so happy it went in. Sometimes you just poke it in and it goes.”

Sometimes a little puck luck is all one needs.

Pastrnak not only tied the game but went on to score the game-winner with his 12th career hat trick.