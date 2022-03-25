Even David Pastrnak Has No Idea How He Scored Second Goal In Bruins-Lightning

There were many left wondering just how David Pastrnak managed his second goal of the night against the Lightning to make it a 2-2 game for the Bruins, including the goal scorer himself.
Boston was down 2-1 to Tampa Bay in the second period of Thursday’s game at TD Garden before Pastrnak got the puck at a difficult angle to the right of Andrei Vasilevskik. The Bruins forward found twine on a near-impossible chance with his back turned.
If you ask Pastrnak, though, he can’t give an explanation of how he scored.
“I have no clue to be honest,” he told reporters after the Bruins’ 3-2 win, per team-provided audio. “I just saw a quick replay on the jumbotron. It’s just luck. Sometimes that’s the way it goes. Obviously, a big one for us and a big one for me, so happy it went in. Sometimes you just poke it in and it goes.”
Sometimes a little puck luck is all one needs.
Pastrnak not only tied the game but went on to score the game-winner with his 12th career hat trick.
The Bruins leap-frogged Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division standings and now are tied for second place with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Boston looks to gain more ground Saturday afternoon when it welcomes Zdeno Chara and the New York Islanders to TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on NESN.