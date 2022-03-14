Everyone Made Same Joke After Tom Brady End Of Retirement Announcement

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady initially expressed how he was looking forward to spending more time with his family while putting his energy into different things off the football field.

Well, that lasted a whole six weeks as Brady announced Sunday he would be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season. It will be the 23rd of Brady’s NFL career and third in Tampa Bay.

The decision to come out of retirement after making that first announcement Feb. 1 prompted a lot of people to make jokes at Brady’s expense, and it seemed many were on the same page while poking fun at his family.

Tom Brady after spending 26 days with his family pic.twitter.com/HMQJB7igmr — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) March 13, 2022

Tom Brady said the past two months have shown me I need to get away from my family — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) March 13, 2022

Aaron Rodgers ? Tom Brady



Wanting nothing to do with your family — #HonkHonk (@ColeyMick) March 13, 2022

How Tom Brady looking at his family pic.twitter.com/FdGZIPfHMK — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 13, 2022

5 weeks was wayyyyy too much family time for Tom Brady — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) March 13, 2022

Tom Brady in February: ?Family 1st.?



*kids run around coloring on walls and Gisele needs help picking drapes*



Tom Brady in March: pic.twitter.com/CjmyCqImZo — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) March 14, 2022

Tom Brady was really at home with his family for a mere two months (!) before he was like pic.twitter.com/kPZ6bS3gak — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) March 13, 2022

Brady did express his gratitude toward his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen and the rest of his family while announcing his return. Bündchen also supported Brady’s decision with an enthusiastic comment on the quarterback’s social media page.