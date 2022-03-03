Ex-NFL Exec Believes Rob Gronkowski Joining This Team Is ‘No-Brainer’

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Gronkowski, unlike Tom Brady, has the luxury of hand-picking his next team should he want to prolong his NFL career.

Mike Tannenbaum believes the future Hall of Fame tight end should return to where his football journey began: Western New York.

A report from The Athletic on Wednesday indicated the Bills are open to the idea of adding Gronkowski, who hails from Amherst, N.Y., roughly 10 miles outside of Buffalo. Aside from the sentimental aspect of the potential partnership, Tannenbaum believes Gronkowski would be a great scheme fit in the Josh Allen-led offense.

“Could you imagine him with Dawson Knox, the emerging Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs? You go to that two-tight end package, they are going to be really hard to defend,” Tannebaum said Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “This is a no-brainer. Gronk brings so much to the table.”

The Bills probably wouldn’t have to extend a lucrative offer to Gronkowski either. At this stage in the 32-year-old’s career, Gronk’s priorities might be playing with a superstar quarterback and having a legitimate chance of adding a fifth Super Bowl win to his résumé.