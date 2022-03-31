Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Brock Holt Released By Braves, Becomes Free Agent

NESN Logo Sign In

A familiar face to Red Sox fans is on the open market.

Brock Holt requested and was granted his release Thursday by the Atlanta Braves, the team announced, making the veteran utility player a Major League Baseball free agent.

Holt, 33, had the best years of his career with Boston. He batted .270 with a .340 on-base percentage over seven seasons with the Red Sox, and won a World Series ring with the team in 2018.

Since departing Boston after the 2019 season, Holt has made stops with the Milwaukee Brewers, Washington Nationals and Texas Rangers, filling a variety of positional roles. Although used predominantly as an infielder, he’s played 195 career games in the outfield, mostly in left.

Holt had an emotional departure from the Red Sox and had a bittersweet moment as an opponent last season, when he sparked a comeback win for the Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.