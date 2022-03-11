Ex-Red Sox Infielder Mike Napoli Promoted To Cubs’ First Base Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

When the Red Sox travel to Wrigley Field in July, Boston fans may recognize the player on first base.

OK, so it’s the former player who now is serving as the first base coach, but still.

Mike Napoli, who played parts of three seasons for the Red Sox from 2013 to 2015, has been promoted to first base coach for the Chicago Cubs. The 40-year-old made his coaching debut with the team in 2020, serving as the quality assurance coach on the staff of David Ross, another former Boston player.

The move was announced Friday by Taylor McGregor, who works as a host and field reporter for the Cubs and Marquee Sports Network.

Napoli spent 12 seasons in Major League Baseball, but his only World Series championship came in 2013 with the Red Sox. He appeared in 139 games that season and slashed .259/.360/.482.