Casey Hayward Reportedly Joins Falcons Despite Matthew Judon’s Efforts

Casey Hayward would’ve made a lot of sense for the Patriots. Even Matthew Judon wanted New England to sign the veteran cornerback.

Alas, Hayward reportedly is going to Atlanta, potentially just ahead of Deshaun Watson.

Hayward plans to sign a two-year, $11 million contract with the Falcons, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. Hayward, 32, is coming off a resurgent season with the Las Vegas Raiders that saw him finish as Pro Football Focus‘ 12th-ranked corner.

The #Falcons are signing CB Casey Hayward to a 2-year, $11M contract, source said. Some key veteran help in the secondary. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

Ahead of NFL free agency, we identified Hayward, a two-time Pro Bowler, as someone whom New England could target as a replacement for J.C. Jackson, should the star corner leave in free agency. Jackson, of course, has left, signing a lucrative deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Since Jackson left, the Patriots have added one corner, journeyman Terrance Mitchell. There still are quality corners available on the open market — Stephon Gilmore remains unsigned — and the Patriots can use trades, and the upcoming draft, to help bolster their secondary.

Nevertheless, Hayward, a potentially strong Patriots fit, is another name to scratch off the board.