Fans Will Have To Wait Little While Longer For Debut Of Trevor Story In Spring Training

Trevor Story was set to make his spring training debut for the Red Sox on Saturday, but fans will need to wait just a little while longer.

Boston’s new second baseman left camp in order to be with his wife for the birth of their child, MLB.com’s Ian Browne on Friday reported, adding Story will be gone for “a few days.”

Story’s six-year deal with the Red Sox was made official earlier this week.

The plan for the 29-year-old was to have him get at-bats in minor league games before getting him into Grapefruit League action this weekend.

It’s unclear when Story will return to the Red Sox, but he will have much to celebrate when he gets back to Florida.