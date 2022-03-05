Football Outsiders Suggests ‘Bold, Outside-The-Box’ Move For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Fortune often favors the bold, so perhaps the New England Patriots should heed Football Outsiders’ advice while building their roster for the 2022 NFL season.

Several writers for Football Outsiders contributed to a piece Friday on ESPN.com that identified a “bold, outside-the-box” move for every NFL team this offseason.

Their suggestion for the Patriots: “Draft another power back in the middle rounds.”

This isn’t the craziest idea, especially since you never really know what Bill Belichick will have up his sleeve in the NFL draft. But the Patriots already have a very good rushing attack, thanks in large to the tandem of Damien Harris (third round, 2019) and Rhamondre Stevenson (fourth round, 2021), so it would be somewhat unconventional for New England to spend valuable draft capital on a running back again this year.

Then what’s the argument for adding another back when the Patriots have questions at other positions, including wide receiver, offensive line, linebacker and in the secondary?

Well, it basically boils down to strengthening the advantages that New England seemingly has over some other AFC contenders. Mac Jones had a solid rookie season, but the young quarterback could benefit from the Patriots continuing to place an emphasis on their power running game.

Here’s what Football Outsiders wrote, on ESPN.com: