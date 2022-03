NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins returned to TD Garden for the first time in two weeks Monday night and lost a heartbreaker.

After leading 2-1 late in the third period, the Kings rallied and scored a goal with under 30 seconds remaining in the third period. Los Angeles forward Andreas Athanasiou later scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Kings the 3-2 win.

Chelsea Sherrod has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.