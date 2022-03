NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ offense continues to come up clutch.

The Bruins closed out a strong road trip with a 5-4 shootout win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Jake DeBrusk continued his hot streak and scored his eighth goal in his past eight games while forward David Pastrnak scored the shootout winner.

Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.