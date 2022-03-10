Former NFL Executive Lists Deshaun Watson’s Two Likely Suiters

NESN Logo Sign In

The quarterback carousel is in full swing this week, former Eagles team president Joe Banner believes Deshaun Watson might be next.

Tuesday, news broke of Aaron Rodgers’ massive contract extension, which was the precursor to Davante Adams being franchise tagged. Just hours later, Russell Wilson was traded in a blockbuster deal to the Denver Broncos, shaking up a loaded AFC West.

Wednesday, the trend of quarterback movement continued, with Carson Wentz being shipped off to Washington.

To start the article, Banner listed the teams he considered unlikely suiters. The Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans were all written off by Banner.

The former NFL executive has listed two teams as “real possibilities” to acquire Watson and keep the quarterback movement going. The former NFL executive listed the Carolina Panthers as a team to watch in the Watson sweepstakes.

“Carolina is the second most likely team.” Banner wrote. “We know they had conversations last year, and we know there was interest. They need a QB, and they have money available (even with Sam Darnold’s Fifth-Year Option of $18.858M). Obviously, even though they haven’t made good decisions, their actions indicate that they’re putting a huge premium on getting a really good quarterback. Fitterer has also been aggressive in the trade market.”

Banner ended the article by naming the team he believes has the highest likelihood of landing the 26-year-old.