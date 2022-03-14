Four Questions Facing Red Sox With Spring Training Finally Underway

NESN Logo Sign In

Spring training is underway, and even an abbreviated spring schedule provides an opportunity for the Boston Red Sox to address some areas of concern heading into 2022.

Yes, a 99-day lockout limited what the Red Sox, and the other 29 teams around Major League Baseball, really could accomplish in the offseason. Boston did make some moves, bringing outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. back to Boston in exchange for Hunter Renfroe and adding back-end rotation and bullpen depth with the arrivals of Michael Wacha, an injured James Paxton and veteran Rich Hill.

But in the days following the ratification of the new collective bargaining agreement, at which point transactions could be processed again, the Red Sox didn’t make any moves — even as free agents that could have helped them, like old friend Joe Kelly — were taken off the board. That means their current situation looks mostly like it did at the end of the 2021 season.

Thursday marks the first test for this current group, as Boston will open the spring season against the Minnesota Twins. Here are four things they’ll need to clear up between then and April 7, when they travel to The Bronx to face the New York Yankees.

Who will fill out the rotation?

The Red Sox lost Eduardo Rodriguez to the Detroit Tigers in free agency. As a result, there’s a hole in the back end of the rotation behind Chris Sale — who could be considered a question mark himself as he embarks on his first full season after Tommy John surgery — and Nathan Eovaldi.

Nick Pivetta was consistent in 2021, and he showed the initiative in the offseason as he worked out with Sale and other pitchers at Florida Gulf Coast University while waiting for the lockout to end, then was the first player to report to spring training ahead of camps opening. And his on-field efforts were commendable: Pivetta posted a 4.53 ERA through 31 games (30 starts) in 2021, his first full season in Boston and a career year.

All things considered, Pivetta is a lock to take over for Rodriguez as the third starter. But where does that leave the rest of the rotation? Tanner Houck opened games in 2021, but he was extremely effective out of the bullpen late in the season and into the postseason, when he exclusively appeared as a middle reliever.