Red Sox Serious About Freddie Freeman? Yankees Reportedly Believe So

Are the Boston Red Sox actually interested in signing Freddie Freeman?
The New York Yankees apparently believe so.
SNY’s Andy Martino tweeted Wednesday, one day after New York reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with first baseman Anthony Rizzo, that the Yankees suspect the Red Sox are serious about Freeman, a free agent who no longer is poised to re-sign with the Atlanta Braves.
MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Tuesday that Boston had joined the Freeman sweepstakes, which at the time reportedly involved the Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers. The San Diego Padres since have joined the mix, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.
News of the Red Sox’s reported interest in Freeman wasn’t that shocking. He’s a very good player, and Boston seemingly has the financial flexibility to make a splash before Opening Day. But it’s fair to question the report’s accuracy, if only because the timing seemed odd. With the Red Sox’s primary American League East competitors — the Yankees, Blue Jays and Rays — all reportedly interested, as well, isn’t it possible Boston simply was trying to drive up the price?
After all, Triston Casas, widely considered one of the two top prospects in the Red Sox system, is a first baseman who’s nearing his major league debut at age 22. And incumbent Bobby Dalbec, an intriguing young first baseman in his own right at age 26, made strides down the stretch in 2021.
Of course, Freeman is a proven commodity — a five-time All-Star, the 2020 National League MVP and a recipient of the Silver Slugger Award for three consecutive seasons — who would add more punch to Boston’s already potent lineup. But the Red Sox have more glaring needs, both in the outfield and in the starting rotation, and Freeman is a left-handed hitter. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom acknowledged this week Boston would prefer to add a right-handed bat.
This isn’t to say definitively the Red Sox’s reported interest isn’t genuine. Maybe they really are doing their due diligence on Freeman, whose market is dwindling with the Braves trading for Matt Olson and the Yankees bringing back Rizzo. But there definitely was, and is, reason to be skeptical at first glance, and thus it’s interesting to hear the Bronx Bombers’ reported outlook.