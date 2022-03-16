Red Sox Serious About Freddie Freeman? Yankees Reportedly Believe So

NESN Logo Sign In

Are the Boston Red Sox actually interested in signing Freddie Freeman?

The New York Yankees apparently believe so.

SNY’s Andy Martino tweeted Wednesday, one day after New York reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with first baseman Anthony Rizzo, that the Yankees suspect the Red Sox are serious about Freeman, a free agent who no longer is poised to re-sign with the Atlanta Braves.

The Yankees do suspect that the Red Sox are serious about Freddie Freeman. Also, Rizzo said publicly last year he isn?t vaccinated. His signing, which comes as Randy Levine works with City Hall, indicates some level of expectation that mandate will change prior to season — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) March 16, 2022

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Tuesday that Boston had joined the Freeman sweepstakes, which at the time reportedly involved the Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers. The San Diego Padres since have joined the mix, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

News of the Red Sox’s reported interest in Freeman wasn’t that shocking. He’s a very good player, and Boston seemingly has the financial flexibility to make a splash before Opening Day. But it’s fair to question the report’s accuracy, if only because the timing seemed odd. With the Red Sox’s primary American League East competitors — the Yankees, Blue Jays and Rays — all reportedly interested, as well, isn’t it possible Boston simply was trying to drive up the price?

After all, Triston Casas, widely considered one of the two top prospects in the Red Sox system, is a first baseman who’s nearing his major league debut at age 22. And incumbent Bobby Dalbec, an intriguing young first baseman in his own right at age 26, made strides down the stretch in 2021.