Freddie Freeman Rumors: AL East Teams Eyeing Free Agent First Baseman?

Freddie Freeman returning to the Atlanta Braves still feels like the most likely outcome for the free agent first baseman, but it sounds like he’ll have quite a market once the MLB lockout ends.

Freeman has all the leverage in the world when MLB finally gets back to business. He is the face of the Atlanta Braves, and the last time we saw him, the All-Star first baseman was leading the only team he’s ever known to a World Series title.

The baseball world expected Atlanta to make easy work of re-signing him, but his market is wide-open after the Braves failed to re-sign him before the lockout. The latest report from longtime MLB insider Jon Heyman illustrates just how robust the market should be when business resumes.

Heyman on Monday reported the Tampa Bay Rays made an offer to Freeman before the lockout began. That’s notable for a multitude of reasons, the biggest being Tampa Bay’s standing as a small-market team that very rarely makes notable free agent pushes.

Just getting in the conversation is a significant change for the Rays, who are well-positioned to make another run. Tampa Bay has one of the most innovative front offices in the sport, and the abundance of talent is obvious, led by Wander Franco, who might be the best young player in baseball. Tampa Bay already has him in the fold, too, for a very affordable 11-year, $182 million contract.

However, signing Freeman won’t be easy regardless off the Rays’ financial standing. According to Heyman, American League East rivals Toronto and New York also have interest in Freeman, as do the Los Angeles Dodgers. Freeman, it’s worth noting, is an Orange County native. He’d also be a perfect albeit expensive fit for the Red Sox.

All of those teams have either historically and/or recently shown a desire to spend whatever it takes to acquire talent, so Tampa Bay — or Atlanta, for that matter — would have its work cut out for it to get Freeman’s name on the dotted line.