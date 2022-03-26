Grant Williams Endorsing Celtics Teammates For Year-End Awards

NESN Logo Sign In

Grant Williams, ever the ultimate hype man, is at it again.

Back in February, Williams (unsuccessfully) campaigned for his Boston Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown to be named to the NBA All-Star Game as an injury replacement for Kevin Durant.

Now, as the regular season nears its end — and the Celtics continue their red-hot play — Williams is endorsing several of his Celtics teammates for year-end awards. In a tweet Friday, Williams called for Jayson Tatum to be named MVP, Marcus Smart to be selected as Defensive Player of the Year and for Robert Williams III to earn a first-team All-Defense nod.

“Change My Mind…you can’t…” he wrote.

Williams then issued a follow-up tweet, adding in a vote for Ime Udoka as Coach of the Year.

Before I Forget Ime Udoka = COTY! That is all pic.twitter.com/KUE1gyVC9h — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) March 25, 2022

As Brown wrote in February, “everyone needs a friend like Grant.”