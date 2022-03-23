Here’s Boston Fans’ First Look At Trevor Story In Red Sox Uniform

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox fans on Sunday learned Trevor Story was going to call Fenway Park home for the foreseeable future.

But on Wednesday, the two-time All-Star being a member of Boston’s ballclub became all the more real.

The morning kicked off with the Red Sox officially announcing their six-year pact with Story, who comes to Boston after playing the first six years of his Major League Baseball career with the Colorado Rockies. Less than two hours after the release, Story held his introductory Red Sox press conference which included the superstar infielder putting on a Boston uniform for the first time.

With No. 27 retired in honor of Hall of Fame catcher Carlton Fisk, Story will wear No. 10 for the Red Sox.

Story soon will take on a new position in addition to his new threads and jersey number. The longtime shortstop is set to move over the second base, a transition he spoke to his camp about but also one he’s “comfortable” with.

The 29-year-old won’t have much time to prepare before he plays his first regular-season game with the Red Sox. Boston is scheduled to kick off its 2022 slate April 7 when it opens a three-game series with the New York Yankees in the Bronx.