Here’s Recap Of Bruins’ Hampus Lindholm Trade With Ducks

The days leading up to the trade deadline in any major sports league certainly can be chaotic.

Some transactions are reported in simple, single tweets from multiple reputable insiders. Others may skate by the rumor mill entirely and just be announced by the teams involved. And then there are the ones like the reported deal involving the Boston Bruins and Hampus Lindholm, which went down on Saturday afternoon.

The deal took NHL Twitter by storm, and not just because it involved the Bruins finally getting involved ahead of Monday’s deadline and one of the league’s top defensemen. Everything about this deal and the manner in which the news continued to develop, piece by piece, kept Boston fans everywhere glued to the platform.

When the Bruins officially announced the deal, the returns were listed as follows:

Bruins get

Defenseman Hampus Lindholm (Ducks retain 50%)

Defenseman Kodie Curran

Ducks get

Urho Vaakanainen

John Moore

2022 first-round pick

2023 second-round pick

2024 second-round pick

But as they say, it’s about the journey, not the destination. And the manner in which the deal was reported was quite the ride.