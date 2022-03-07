Here’s Reported Most Likely Destination If Aaron Rodgers Leaves Packers

NESN Logo Sign In

Peter King believes Aaron Rodgers will head west if the superstar quarterback elects to leave the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers’ plan for the 2022 season (and beyond) remains completely unknown as we inch closer to the start of the new NFL year. So much so that Packers players and personnel reportedly have no idea what the two-time defending league MVP intends to do.

Staying in Wisconsin probably would be the best course of action for Rodgers. But as King highlighted in his latest Football Morning in America column for NBC Sports, Rodgers taking his talents to Denver also would make sense.

“If Rodgers goes, I still think it’s to an AFC team,” King wrote. “And as I wrote in December, Denver is most likely. The Broncos are most desperate and will pay the Packers a boatload of picks and at least one good player for the 38-year-old QB. And Rodgers would be reunited with his ex-offensive coordinator, new Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett.”

Should Rodgers want to join the Broncos, a trade might come together fairly quickly. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio last week reported Rodgers has arranged deals with multiple interested teams, and he believes Denver is one of them.